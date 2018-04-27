Frontier fox trot: Moon and Kim’s unprompted DMZ dance

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – It was a historic handshake that Koreans had waited more than a decade to see — and it sparked a completely unscripted dance with the two leaders hopping back and forth over the border that divides their nations.

Everything about the inter-Korean summit had been minutely choreographed and rehearsed, but the North’s Kim Jong Un went off-script when he invited his southern counterpart Moon Jae-in to join him over the border.

After a prolonged clasp lasting almost half a minute over the Military Demarcation Line that acts as the border, a beaming Moon invited his guest over to South Korea.

They posed for pictures as Kim became the first Northern leader to set foot in the country since Korean War hostilities ceased in 1953.

Kim then beckoned Moon over to the other side. Moon seemed initially hesitant but the North’s jovial young leader was not taking “no” for an answer, grabbing his hand and accompanying him across the border before they warmly shook hands again.

Grinning broadly, the pair then crossed back to the South hand-in-hand, in a remarkable image of unity.

More off-the-cuff moments followed as the leaders corralled the two delegations into an apparently unscheduled “team photo.”

It all went to show that even for a moment as carefully planned as the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade, where the North’s nuclear arsenal will be high on the agenda, the best-laid preparations rarely run totally to schedule.

South Korean officials had carried out a full dress rehearsal on the eve of the summit, including stand-ins for the two leaders.

“We examined every single detail including lighting and flower decorations,” a Moon spokesman said.

The welcoming ceremony dripped with symbolism as the two men walked down a red carpet through an honor guard of South Korean soldiers colorfully dressed in traditional uniform lifting up banners as they went through.

They were also greeted by a military band, Moon saluting and Kim standing rather awkwardly not quite to attention, the first North Korean leader to inspect an honor guard from the South.

The pair seemed to share several relaxed moments, with Kim at one point breaking into a laugh as Moon pointed something out with a gesture during the ceremony, and the visitor from Pyongyang joking about noodles during his summit opening remarks as his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong took notes.

There were also moments of unexpected comedy as Kim Yo Jong and another delegation member following the two leaders realized they were in shot and wildly swerved off to the side.

And the live TV pictures of the two leaders inspecting a picture of Mount Kumgang in North Korea were obstructed by a photographer standing in the way.

There was some awkwardness too as Kim took a long time to sign the guest book, with Moon standing by, seemingly not knowing where to look.

But also brief moments of tenderness, with Moon several times gently guiding his guest with a light hand on the back.

Their lingering handshake contrasted sharply with the greeting in 2000 between the current leader’s father, Kim Jong Il, and South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, a vigorous two-handed pumping affair lasting around five seconds.

The 2007 version was slightly more muted — three seconds and only one hand — as Kim Jong Il welcomed Roh Moo-hyun in Pyongyang.

The North has since made rapid progress in its weapons programs, last year detonating its sixth and by far most powerful nuclear blast and launching missiles over Japan and bringing the U.S. mainland into range.

At times of tension, Pyongyang has threatened to unleash the “treasured sword” of its atomic arsenal and turn Seoul and the U.S. into a “sea of flames.”

But the image that lingered on Friday was that of the two leaders hand in hand, walking across the border to the South toward a summit many hope could lead to a more peaceful future.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as both of them arrive for the inter-Korean summit Friday at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video.
Kim meets Moon, becomes first North Korean leader to set foot in South since Korean War
In a scene that few could have imagined just months ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the heavily militarized border with the South on Friday, meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-...
The teary-eyed parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died days after being freed from imprisonment in North Korea, react to a standing ovation during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 30. The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son.
Parents sue Pyongyang over torture and death of detainee Otto Warmbier
The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son. Fred and Cindy Warmb...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, attend a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone on Friday.
At summit with South, Kim accompanied by sister, generals
An influential young sister. North Korea's 90-year-old nominal head of state. A man believed to be behind attacks that killed 50 South Koreans in 2010. And the top foreign policy and military affai...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line to the southern side at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on Friday. | AP

, , , , ,