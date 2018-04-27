Experts skeptical about claim North Korea’s underground nuclear test site has collapsed
Ryoo Yong-gyu, director of the Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division, speaks to reporters in Seoul on Sept. 3 about North Korea's artificial earthquake. | AP

Experts skeptical about claim North Korea’s underground nuclear test site has collapsed

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – Experts have cast doubt on Chinese scientists’ claims that North Korea’s main underground nuclear test site has been rendered unusable after collapsing due to a massive blast last year.

A study by seismologists from the University of Science and Technology of China suggested rock had collapsed under Mount Mantap in the country’s northeast after a nuclear test in September triggered a magnitude-6.3 earthquake.

An English-language abstract by the study authors in another section of the university’s website concluded, “The occurrence of the collapse should deem the underground infrastructure beneath mountain Mantap not be used for any future nuclear tests.”

But Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies tweeted Thursday, “The mountain did not collapse and there is no evidence that it is unusable.”

“I checked an image from @planetlabs dated April 25. The mountain is still there,” quipped Lewis.

Ahead of Friday’s hotly awaited inter-Korean summit, the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, declared he will shut down the Punggye-ri testing site, which includes Mount Mantap.

Skeptics have said it was an empty concession by Kim as the site is already suffering from “tired mountain syndrome” and may be obsolete.

But Lewis noted that while the explosion did cause a cavity to collapse, “this does not mean the tunnel complex below the mountain is ruined.”

All six of the North’s tests have been carried out at Punggye-ri, and he stressed that North Korea had bored tunnels into other mountains at the site that would not be compromised by the explosion under Mantap.

“At most, North Korea might shift big tests to neighboring mountains,” said Lewis, concluding: “Kim has agreed to stop nuclear testing because of the summit(s), not because his nuclear test mountain collapsed.”

Earlier, the respected 38 North website, which regularly examines satellite photography of Punggye-ri, also noted that tunneling had been observed up to March.

It was continuing at a reduced level earlier this month, suggesting that “either the tunnel was complete and ready for future renewed testing or that the slowdown simply mirrored the ongoing political changes underway.”

“There is no basis to conclude that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site is no longer viable for future nuclear testing,” the commentary added.

“It is not a case of passing off damaged goods.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as both of them arrive for the inter-Korean summit Friday at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video.
Kim meets Moon, becomes first North Korean leader to set foot in South since Korean War
In a scene that few could have imagined just months ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the heavily militarized border with the South on Friday, meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-...
The teary-eyed parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died days after being freed from imprisonment in North Korea, react to a standing ovation during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 30. The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son.
Parents sue Pyongyang over torture and death of detainee Otto Warmbier
The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son. Fred and Cindy Warmb...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, attend a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone on Friday.
At summit with South, Kim accompanied by sister, generals
An influential young sister. North Korea's 90-year-old nominal head of state. A man believed to be behind attacks that killed 50 South Koreans in 2010. And the top foreign policy and military affai...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoo Yong-gyu, director of the Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division, speaks to reporters in Seoul on Sept. 3 about North Korea's artificial earthquake. | AP

, , , , ,