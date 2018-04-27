Gist of opening remarks by Kim, Moon at inter-Korean summit in Panmunjom

The following is a gist of remarks made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the outset of their summit talks Friday in Panmunjom.

Kim said:

He hopes to write a new chapter between the two countries.

He hopes the summit will become a starting point for the two countries to join hands and look toward the future.

He would like to have talks in a frank and candid manner and create good results.

He came to Panmunjom thinking he would try to regain the 11 years the two countries lost and move forward, in reference to the last inter-Korean summit held in 2007.

Moon said:

He urges Kim to make a bold decision to reach an accord that will become a gift to people in the world wishing for peace.

The demarcation line is no longer a symbol of division and became a symbol of peace when Kim crossed it.