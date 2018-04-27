Conjoined twins separated at Houston hospital are discharged
The twin girls born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen have been discharged from the Houston hospital more than three months after separation surgery.

HOUSTON – Twin girls born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen have been discharged from a Houston hospital more than three months after separation surgery.

Texas Children’s Hospital on Thursday announced the latest step in recovery for Hope Elizabeth Richards and Anna Grace Richards.

The girls were born Dec. 29, 2016, at the hospital’s Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women and were premature, at just over 35 weeks. Separation surgery was done Jan. 13.

Hospital officials say Anna Grace was discharged March 2. Hope Elizabeth left the hospital with her family Wednesday after being reunited with her twin.

The sisters join two brothers and their parents, Jill and Michael Richards of North Texas.

