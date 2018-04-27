U.N. WFP to issue food vouchers to Venezuelan migrant droves in Colombia
Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia in February. Starting April 30, the World Food Program will begin distributing vouchers to droves of hungry Venezuelan migrants arriving in neighboring Colombia as part of a program similar to that offered to refugees from war-torn nations like Syria. | AP

/

U.N. WFP to issue food vouchers to Venezuelan migrant droves in Colombia

AP

BOGOTA – The World Food Program will begin distributing vouchers to droves of hungry Venezuelan migrants arriving in neighboring Colombia as part of a program similar to that offered to refugees from war-torn nations like Syria.

Starting Monday, the United Nations food agency will offer thousands of migrants gathered in Colombia’s busiest border cities a $35 monthly voucher to be used at local grocery stores.

The aim is to provide sustenance to the most vulnerable migrants like malnourished children and pregnant women who are crossing in growing numbers by foot and bus into Colombia as they flee an increasingly autocratic government and an economic crisis considered worse than the Great Depression.

The program hopes to serve 350,000 over the next eight months but U.N. officials say they are relying on the international community to raise $46 million to carry out the costs. Thus far, international aid to help Colombia respond to the humanitarian crisis spilling across its border has been relatively slim.

The United States recently announced it will donate nearly $16 million in humanitarian aid, a fraction of what advocates say will be needed to feed arriving migrants in the short term.

“We hope the international community will understand that this is a burgeoning humanitarian crisis,” said Miguel Barreto, WFP’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “And it’s important to begin providing services to this population so that the situation doesn’t deteriorate, not just in Colombia but throughout the region.”

Colombia shares a porous, 1,370-mile (2,200-km) border with Venezuela that desperate migrants are increasingly crossing in search of the food, medicine and stability they can no longer find at home. Recent surveys show a majority of Venezuelans report having lost weight because they couldn’t find enough to eat, and the U.N.’s own field studies indicate 90 percent of those fleeing do not know where they will get their next meals.

Officials estimate at least 1.5 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years.

The WFP program will rely initially on the agency’s own emergency funds. Barreto characterized it as potentially the largest U.N. food program in Latin America’s recent history. The WFP helps an estimated 80 million people facing food insecurity around the world each year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (right), next to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, takes his seat for a meeting with the Israeli delegation, including Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman (far left) Thursday at the Pentagon.
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis foresees 're-energized' fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq
The U.S.-led coalition is about to accelerate its fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday. The battle slowed in recent months after Sy...
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney (left), watches as Michael Cohen (center), President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York Thursday. President Trump said that Cohen, his personal attorney, represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump.
Trump tries to distance himself from Michael Cohen but then says lawyer represented him over 'cra...
President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from his embattled personal attorney, saying Michael Cohen handled a fraction of his legal work and a federal raid on his home and business had not...
Megan Krail helps a 4-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder practice trick-or-treating at The University of Texas at Dallas' Callier Center for Communication Disorders preschool class in Dallas i 2016. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, the estimate of how common autism is again going up slightly, after seeming to level off for a couple of years.
Better diagnosis of minority kids seen behind apparent increase in autism in U.S.
The government estimates that autism is becoming more common, but it's only a small increase and some experts think it can be largely explained by better diagnosing of minority children. About 1...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia in February. Starting April 30, the World Food Program will begin distributing vouchers to droves of hungry Venezuelan migrants arriving in neighboring Colombia as part of a program similar to that offered to refugees from war-torn nations like Syria. | AP

, , , ,