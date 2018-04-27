Two Koreas set to hold first summit in more than a decade at DMZ

The leaders of North and South Korea left their respective capitals Friday, bound for the Demilitarized Zone, where they will hold a historic summit at the sliver of land that divides the two countries.

The meeting between the North’s Kim Jong Un and the South’s Moon Jae-in — just the third inter-Korean summit since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice —will see Kim become the first leader from the North to set foot on South Korean soil when he strides across the DMZ.

In the most detailed direct reference by the North yet to the flurry of nuclear diplomacy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim will “open-heartedly discuss … all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula.”

The inter-Korean summit will likely be tightly scripted — focusing on denuclearization, establishing permanent peace on the peninsula and improving relations ahead of a highly anticipated encounter between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in May or June.

Among those three key agenda items, talks on the North’s nuclear weapons are expected to take center stage.

The summit will see Moon meet Kim at the military demarcation line on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom. The North Korean leader is scheduled to walk across the border at around 9:30 a.m., after which South Korean honor guards will escort the leaders to a welcome ceremony at a plaza in Panmunjom.

Official dialogue between Kim and Moon will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Peace House in Panmunjom. After the end of the first session of talks, Kim and Moon will have lunch separately before holding a tree-planting ceremony in the afternoon.

A pine tree will be planted on the demarcation line to symbolize “peace and prosperity,” using soil from Mount Paektu in North Korea and Mount Halla in South Korea.

Kim and Moon will water the tree with water brought from the Taedong River in the North and the Han River in the South. Afterward, Moon and Kim will take a stroll together in Panmunjom before beginning the next round of talks.

At the end of the talks, Kim and Moon will sign a pact and make an announcement. Later, they will have dinner on the South’s side and watch a video clip themed “Spring of One” before wrapping up.

The summit comes after a sudden and spectacular diplomatic flourish orchestrated by Moon.

It also comes after Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear blast last year, as well as the launches of more than 20 missiles, including two longer-range weapons that flew over Japan and another that experts say puts the whole of the United States within striking distance.

Riding this wave of successes, Kim declared in his annual New Year’s speech this year that the North had “completed” its nuclear weapons program. But beyond touting his progress in building this arsenal, the speech also extended an olive branch to the South — an opening that Moon seized in a bid to ease soaring tensions on the peninsula.

Friday’s summit will be just the third of its kind after two in Pyongyang, the last being held more than a decade ago.

It’s unclear what agreements might be reached, but Moon has talked of a “peace regime,” part of a plan unveiled in his so-called Berlin declaration made during his visit to the German capital last July, about two months after taking office.

Under that declaration, he pledged to pursue the North’s denuclearization with assurances of a security guarantee and economic and diplomatic incentives while also seeking a peace treaty.

Trump has given his “blessing” that the two Koreas could seek a peace deal, if North Korea agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal.

South Korea and a U.S.-led U.N. force are technically still at war with North Korea, and technically it is not possible for the two Koreas to announce an end of the 1953 armistice, observers say. But the two Koreas could agree on their intention to end the war and work toward a peace agreement and pursue discussions with the involved countries, such as the U.S.

Such an approach would be a huge step in comparison to prior summits, which primarily focused on areas that the two Koreas could directly affect, such as North-South economic and cultural projects, experts have said.

Over the weekend, Pyongyang announced a moratorium on nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches as well as the closure of its main atomic test site, with Kim saying it had completed its goal.

The South hailed that move as “meaningful progress” toward the ultimate goal of denuclearization. But the North has declared moratoriums before, and has also talked about denuclearization, while previous agreements have ended up foundering.

Ahead of the Moon-Kim summit, Trump claimed Thursday that the North Korean leader has made nuclear weapons concessions before even sitting down for talks, while the U.S. hasn’t given up anything.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” that his tough approach toward the North, and now his willingness to engage with Kim, had reduced the risk of nuclear war. He contended that North Korea has “given up denuclearization, testing, research” and that “we’re going to close different sites.”

Kim has kicked off a coming out party of sorts over the past two months, meeting with officials from the South for talks that helped pave the way for Friday’s summit and the Trump meeting.

In that time, he has made his first trip outside the country since becoming North Korean leader in 2011, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, while also holding court in Pyongyang with the head of the International Olympic Committee and later taking in a performance by some of rival South Korea’s top musical stars.

The diplomatic push has also prompted talk of Kim meeting with other world leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is eager to see progress on the issue of abductions of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s by North Korean agents.

Fearing that it may be left behind, Japan has informed North Korea of its desire to hold a bilateral Kim-Abe summit through several channels since February, according to media reports quoting sources close to bilateral relations.