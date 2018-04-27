U.N. warns of dire situation as Syrian army pounds Damascus Palestinian camp
A picture taken on Sunday shows a Syrian air force Mi 24 helicopter dropping bombs over the Palestinian camp of Yarmouk, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, during regime strikes targeting the Islamic State group in the camp. Syrian troops are waging an intense bombing campaign against Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, and nearby districts that are held by IS. | AFP-JIJI

U.N. warns of dire situation as Syrian army pounds Damascus Palestinian camp

Reuters

AMMAN – The Syrian army on Thursday intensified its bombardment of a besieged camp for Palestinian refugees and nearby rebel-held areas in southern Damascus, the last area near the capital outside government control.

Most civilians have long since fled the Yarmouk camp, once the largest in Syria for Palestinian refugees, but enough have stayed behind that the United Nations has called on the warring parties to spare civilians.

The Russian-backed Syrian army launched a major offensive last week to capture the south Damascus enclave that includes Yarmouk and neighboring areas, which have been held for years by rebel fighters and Islamic State militants.

The Yarmouk campaign is part of a wider offensive to recapture remaining rebel areas that has shown no sign of letting up since Western countries launched airstrikes on April 14 to punish the government for a suspected poison gas attack.

President Bashar Assad’s is now in by far his strongest position since the early months of the seven-year civil war.

Pierre Kraehenbuehl, commissioner of the United Nations Works and Relief Agency, which runs camps for Palestinian refugees, warned of the “catastrophic consequences of the escalation” in the camp, which had “endured indescribable pain and suffering over years of conflict.”

State media showed footage of a ground assault led by tanks on the fringes of Hajar al-Aswad, which adjoins the sprawling Yarmouk camp. Aerial strikes and bombardment have relentlessly pounded residential areas for days.

The army said it had made advances and killed dozens of militants. Rebels in the area say, however, that there has been no significant push inside Hajar al-Aswad or the camp, despite hundreds of strikes.

At least 19 civilians have been killed and 150 injured since the campaign began, mostly women and elderly, according to Ayman Abu Hashem, a lawyer and former camp resident in touch with residents who have stayed. The sprawling camp was part of a densely populated, impoverished squatter belt only few kilometers away from the heart of the capital.

Two sources inside the camp said around 1,500 families remain there.

Christopher Gunness, a UNRWA spokesman, said the plight of remaining civilians had worsened: “Many are sleeping in the streets, begging for medicine. There is almost no water or electricity. Their suffering is unimaginable.”

The camp has been under siege by the army since rebels captured it in 2012. Most civilians fled when Islamic State militants drove out comparatively secular rebels in 2015, but thousands remained behind, many of whom have fled this week.

At least 3,500 Palestinian refugees from the camp have in the last week taken shelter in the nearby town of Yalda, according to UNRWA and a resident who confirmed the figure.

Yalda is not controlled by Islamic State fighters but by rebels who have long abandoned fighting under de facto ceasefire deals with the army. The government aims to push them to leave the area for northern Syria under an evacuation deal.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gestures as Sen. Orrin Hatch (center), R-Utah, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continue discussions after the panel voted 14 to 7 to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and to send the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the full Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation, which would seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
Senate panel-OK'd bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now in reluctant GOP chief's hands
Bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now lies in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advan...
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. He said "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.
White House doctor withdraws bid for VA Cabinet job amid misconduct uproar
U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk ...
Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12.
After Senate battle, hawkish Mike Pompeo sworn in as U.S. secretary of state, gets marching orders
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner image, and immediately embarked on a mission to Europe and the Middle East...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A picture taken on Sunday shows a Syrian air force Mi 24 helicopter dropping bombs over the Palestinian camp of Yarmouk, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, during regime strikes targeting the Islamic State group in the camp. Syrian troops are waging an intense bombing campaign against Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, and nearby districts that are held by IS. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,