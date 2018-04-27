EPA chief Scott Pruitt slams ‘twisted’ allegations as he’s grilled on Capitol Hill over ethical missteps
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

/

EPA chief Scott Pruitt slams ‘twisted’ allegations as he’s grilled on Capitol Hill over ethical missteps

AP

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers assailed Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday for the ethics and spending scandals that have prompted bipartisan calls for his ouster. On the defensive, the EPA chief blamed “half truths” and “twisted” allegations, an effort to undermine the Trump administration’s anti-regulatory agenda.

The public grilling at a House hearing came as support has eroded for Pruitt among fellow Republicans after a nearly monthlong hammering of negative headlines about outsized security spending, first-class flights and a sweetheart condo lease. Even Republicans who support Pruitt’s policy agenda said his apparent lapses could not be ignored.

Democrats excoriated him as the hearing opened. “You are unfit to hold public office,” said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey. Rep. Paul Tonko said of the allegations, “the more we have learned, the worse they get,” and told Pruitt he was “never fit for this job.”

President Donald Trump has continued to stand by his EPA chief, but behind closed doors, White House officials concede Pruitt’s job is in serious jeopardy. In the last week, a growing list of Republican lawmakers has joined the chorus of Democrats calling for new investigations into Pruitt’s actions.

Pruitt only addressed the allegations in passing in his opening statement, acknowledging merely that “there’s been a learning process,” and adding, “Facts are facts, fiction is fiction.”

Pruitt faced back-to-back hearings Thursday, called formally to consider EPA’s budget.

Pruitt has faced a steady trickle of revelations involving pricey trips in first-class seats and unusual security spending, including a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls. He also demanded 24-hour-a-day protection from armed officers, resulting in a swollen, 20-member security detail that blew through overtime budgets and racked up expenses approaching $3 million.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said before the hearings that officials were “evaluating these concerns and we expect the EPA administrator to answer for them.”

Pruitt in the past has often sought to deflect questions about any missteps by blaming his subordinates.

Asked about his frequent use of premium-class airfare in February media interviews, Pruitt said, “I’m not involved in any of those decisions.” The administrator said his security chief made the decision for him to fly in first class after an unpleasant interaction with another traveler raised safety concerns.

Pallone told him at the hearing: “The buck stops at your desk.”

Pruitt’s troubles began in earnest last month, when ABC News first reported he had leased a Capitol Hill condo last year for just $50 a night that was co-owned by the wife of a veteran fossil fuels lobbyist whose firm had sought regulatory rollbacks from EPA.

Both Pruitt and the lobbyist, Steven Hart, denied he had conducted any recent business with EPA. But Hart was forced to admit last week he had met with Pruitt at EPA headquarters last summer after his firm, Williams & Jensen, revealed he had lobbied the agency on a required federal disclosure form.

EPA’s press office has declined to discuss the meeting.

Thursday’s hearings were Pruitt’s first major appearance since a Fox News interview in early April that was widely considered to be disastrous within the West Wing.

Before the hearings, when pressed on reports of significant raises awarded to two close aides he had brought with him to EPA from Oklahoma, Pruitt denied having any role in the decision. Documents later showed Pruitt’s chief of staff signed off on the pay increases, indicating he had the administrator’s consent.

A lawyer and former Oklahoma attorney general, Pruitt is known to prepare meticulously for congressional hearings, with his office schedule showing he often blocks off hours huddled with top political aides.

An administration official confirmed that Pruitt declined an offer of White House assistance in preparing for the latest congressional hearings. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal conversations.

Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Thune of South Dakota said before the hearings that Pruitt faces “serious questions” about his use of taxpayer money.

“I want to make sure taxpayers are getting value for their dollars, make sure money is being spent appropriately. So there continue to be serious questions,” said Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “We’ll see what comes out of the hearings.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gestures as Sen. Orrin Hatch (center), R-Utah, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continue discussions after the panel voted 14 to 7 to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and to send the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the full Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation, which would seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
Senate panel-OK'd bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now in reluctant GOP chief's hands
Bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now lies in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advan...
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. He said "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.
White House doctor withdraws bid for VA Cabinet job amid misconduct uproar
U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk ...
Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12.
After Senate battle, hawkish Mike Pompeo sworn in as U.S. secretary of state, gets marching orders
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner image, and immediately embarked on a mission to Europe and the Middle East...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,