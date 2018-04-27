Trump tries to distance himself from his lawyer Michael Cohen’s case over porn star
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney (left), watches as Michael Cohen (center), President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York Thursday. President Trump said that Cohen, his personal attorney, represented him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,' after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. | AP

/

Trump tries to distance himself from his lawyer Michael Cohen’s case over porn star

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from his embattled personal attorney, saying Michael Cohen handled a fraction of his legal work and a federal raid on his home and business had nothing to do with him.

“I don’t know his business, but this doesn’t have to do with me,” Trump said in a call-in interview with Fox’s program “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “They’re looking into something having to to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business.”

Cohen said Wednesday that he plans to assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit by Stephanie Clifford, the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an extramarital affair with Trump before he took office.

“I have many attorneys. Sadly, I have so many attorneys you wouldn’t even believe it,” Trump said, adding that Cohen handles only a “tiny, tiny little fraction” of his legal work.

The FBI raided Cohen’s home, hotel and offices this month as part of an investigation that included a $130,000 payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to guarantee her silence.

“He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” Trump said in the interview.

Trump said he had been informed that he’s not involved in the Cohen investigation, and he criticized the FBI for raiding Cohen’s office.

Lawyers for Trump, Cohen and the Trump Organization on Thursday will answer a federal judge’s questions about how they would go about quickly reviewing documents seized in the raid to determine which they will assert are protected by attorney-client privilege before they are given to investigators.

An attorney for Daniels, Michael Avenatti, thanked Fox News for the interview. He has welcomed Trump’s comments as bolstering his client’s case.

“Thank you @foxandfriends for having Mr. Trump on this morning to discuss Michael Cohen and our case,” Avenatti said on Twitter. “Very informative.”

“Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted on his own and Mr. Trump knew nothing about the agreement with my client, the $130k payment, etc.,” Avenatti said in another tweet Thursday. “As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false.”

Before serving as a personal lawyer to Trump, Cohen was executive vice president for the Trump Organization.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gestures as Sen. Orrin Hatch (center), R-Utah, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continue discussions after the panel voted 14 to 7 to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and to send the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the full Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation, which would seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
Senate panel-OK'd bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now in reluctant GOP chief's hands
Bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now lies in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advan...
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. He said "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.
White House doctor withdraws bid for VA Cabinet job amid misconduct uproar
U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk ...
Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12.
After Senate battle, hawkish Mike Pompeo sworn in as U.S. secretary of state, gets marching orders
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner image, and immediately embarked on a mission to Europe and the Middle East...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney (left), watches as Michael Cohen (center), President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York Thursday. President Trump said that Cohen, his personal attorney, represented him 'with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,' after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. | AP

, , ,