Flash floods kill nine Israeli teen hikers near Dead Sea, leave one missing
An Israeli military helicopter takes part in a search mission for several young people missing near Arava in southern Israel after flash floods swept through the area while they were hiking near the Dead Sea on Thursday. Police did not specify how many students were missing. | AFP-JIJI

Flash floods kill nine Israeli teen hikers near Dead Sea, leave one missing

AP

JERUSALEM – Flash floods killed nine Israeli teenagers who were hiking south of the Dead Sea on Thursday, Israel’s rescue service said.

The casualties were all 18 years old. Israeli media said eight of the fatalities were female and one was male. Police said another hiker is still missing.

Earlier, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said 25 students in a pre-army course were “caught off guard” and some were “washed away” by heavy rains while they were hiking in the area.

Rosenfeld said 15 hikers were rescued.

The horrific incident was seen as a national tragedy in Israel.

President Reuven Rivlin said on Twitter: “The state of Israel is mourning the loss of young promising lives in the heavy disaster.” He said Israel “embraces” the grieving families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The downpour caused parts of Israel’s security barrier with the West Bank to collapse, Rosenfeld also said.

Police and army helicopters were deployed to search for the missing member of the group. But search operations were suspended by nightfall until the morning due to harsh conditions, police said.

The Dead Sea, the world’s lowest point at about 1,400 feet below sea level, is surrounded by desert and generally arid cliffs. Rain can come rushing down the steep descents, causing sudden and violent torrents in otherwise dry spots.

Heavy rainfall has fallen sporadically over the past two days.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gestures as Sen. Orrin Hatch (center), R-Utah, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continue discussions after the panel voted 14 to 7 to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and to send the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the full Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted he will not hold a full Senate vote on the legislation, which would seek expedited judicial review of a firing.
Senate panel-OK'd bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now in reluctant GOP chief's hands
Bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller now lies in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advan...
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. He said "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.
White House doctor withdraws bid for VA Cabinet job amid misconduct uproar
U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk ...
Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12.
After Senate battle, hawkish Mike Pompeo sworn in as U.S. secretary of state, gets marching orders
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner image, and immediately embarked on a mission to Europe and the Middle East...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An Israeli military helicopter takes part in a search mission for several young people missing near Arava in southern Israel after flash floods swept through the area while they were hiking near the Dead Sea on Thursday. Police did not specify how many students were missing. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,