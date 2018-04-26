Mount Io in Kyushu erupts for second time in a week, after stirring from 250-year dormancy

A volcano in southwestern Japan erupted again on Thursday, a week after it spewed a plume of ash for the first time in 250 years.

The scale of the eruption was very small, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Last Friday the agency said that eruptions had stopped at Mount Io, one of the Mount Kirishima group of volcanoes straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures. They had begun the previous day.

The latest eruption occurred at around 6:15 p.m., with smoke from the crater reaching heights of more than 200 meters above the ground, the agency said.

As of Thursday the agency maintained an eruption warning of Level 3, which bans climbing on the mountain.

The agency urged caution regarding possible pyroclastic flow or rocks being ejected from the crater, which could reach areas up to about 2 kilometers from the volcanic vent.