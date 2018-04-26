Mount Io in Kyushu erupts for second time in a week, after stirring from 250-year dormancy
A video camera image shows smoke rising up from a crater on Mt Io, which sits on the border of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, at 6:16 p.m. on Thursday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY VIA KYODO

Mount Io in Kyushu erupts for second time in a week, after stirring from 250-year dormancy

Kyodo

MIYAZAKI – A volcano in southwestern Japan erupted again on Thursday, a week after it spewed a plume of ash for the first time in 250 years.

The scale of the eruption was very small, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Last Friday the agency said that eruptions had stopped at Mount Io, one of the Mount Kirishima group of volcanoes straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures. They had begun the previous day.

The latest eruption occurred at around 6:15 p.m., with smoke from the crater reaching heights of more than 200 meters above the ground, the agency said.

As of Thursday the agency maintained an eruption warning of Level 3, which bans climbing on the mountain.

The agency urged caution regarding possible pyroclastic flow or rocks being ejected from the crater, which could reach areas up to about 2 kilometers from the volcanic vent.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Adm. Harry Harris (left), commander of U.S. Pacific Command, meets Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office. The two agreed to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.
Abe and U.S. Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, agreed Thursday to maintain "maximum pressure" on North Korea, the day before a landmark inter-Korea summit.
Image Not Available
NTT unit sued over plan to block sites hosting pirated manga
A lawyer sued a unit of NTT Corp. on Thursday demanding the network operator halt its plan to block access to websites that allow visitors to read pirated comics and books. The lawyer, Y...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.
Taro Kono plans U.S. trip in May to sound out Mike Pompeo before Trump-Kim summit
Foreign Minister Taro Kono is planning to visit the United States early next month to discuss North Korea policy with his incoming counterpart, Mike Pompeo, according to Japanese government sour...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A video camera image shows smoke rising up from a crater on Mt Io, which sits on the border of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, at 6:16 p.m. on Thursday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY VIA KYODO

, ,