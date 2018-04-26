/ |

Dollar firms to around ¥109.30 in Tokyo on higher U.S. long-term rates

JIJI

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥109.30 in late Tokyo trading on Thursday, supported by higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.32-32, up from ¥109.25-25 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2165-2165, down from $1.2188-2188, and at ¥133.01-01, down from ¥133.15-15.

The dollar traded around ¥109.40 in the early morning following its strengthening in overnight trading overseas thanks to higher 10-year Treasury yields.

The greenback was stuck in a narrow range between ¥109.20 and ¥109.50 later in the morning, with real demand-backed buying and selling vying with each other, traders said.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency eased to levels around ¥109.30 after the 225-isuee Nikkei average cut gains and the U.S. interest rates went down.

“The dollar moved on a firm note with investors taking heart from brisk earnings at major U.S. companies and the high U.S. interest rates,” a bank-affiliated brokerage house official said.

But the dollar is unlikely to top ¥109.66 because of possible selling by domestic export firms around that level, shown as the assumed rate for fiscal 2018 by Japanese manufacturers in the Bank of Japan’s tankan business sentiment survey, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm pointed out.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Attendees walk past the Sharp Corp. booth at the CEATEC Japan 2017 exhibition in Chiba Prefecture in October 2017.
Sharp posts first net profit in four years on solid LCD sales
Sharp Corp. said Thursday it posted its first group net profit in four years in fiscal 2017, helped by its core liquid crystal display business. Showing a remarkable turnaround under rest...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn higher on brisk buying in microchip sector
Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, thanks chiefly to hefty buying of semiconductor-related issues. The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 104.29 points, or 0.47 percent, to e...
Terminal 3 at Narita airport is filled with people on Saturday.
Narita airport to expand budget flight terminal to solve congestion
The operator of Narita airport announced Thursday that its terminal for budget airlines will double in size to address congestion by March 2022. The expansion of Terminal 3 at the airport in Chi...

, ,