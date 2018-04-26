Dollar firms to around ¥109.30 in Tokyo on higher U.S. long-term rates

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥109.30 in late Tokyo trading on Thursday, supported by higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.32-32, up from ¥109.25-25 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2165-2165, down from $1.2188-2188, and at ¥133.01-01, down from ¥133.15-15.

The dollar traded around ¥109.40 in the early morning following its strengthening in overnight trading overseas thanks to higher 10-year Treasury yields.

The greenback was stuck in a narrow range between ¥109.20 and ¥109.50 later in the morning, with real demand-backed buying and selling vying with each other, traders said.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency eased to levels around ¥109.30 after the 225-isuee Nikkei average cut gains and the U.S. interest rates went down.

“The dollar moved on a firm note with investors taking heart from brisk earnings at major U.S. companies and the high U.S. interest rates,” a bank-affiliated brokerage house official said.

But the dollar is unlikely to top ¥109.66 because of possible selling by domestic export firms around that level, shown as the assumed rate for fiscal 2018 by Japanese manufacturers in the Bank of Japan’s tankan business sentiment survey, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm pointed out.