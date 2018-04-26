Sharp posts first net profit in four years on solid LCD sales

Sharp Corp. said Thursday it posted its first group net profit in four years in fiscal 2017, helped by its core liquid crystal display business.

Showing a remarkable turnaround under restructuring led by parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Sharp logged a consolidated net profit of ¥70.23 billion ($642 million) in the business year ended on March 31, a turnaround from a ¥24.88 billion loss the previous year.

The electronics maker posted a group operating profit of ¥90.13 billion, up 44.3 percent, on sales of ¥2.43 trillion, 18.4 percent higher from the year before.

The company expects group net profit for the current year to rise 13.9 percent to ¥80 billion on sales of ¥2.89 trillion, up 19.1 percent.