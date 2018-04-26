Colossal cosmic collision alters understanding of early universe
An artist's impression shows a group of interacting and merging galaxies in the early universe. | AFP-JIJI

/

Colossal cosmic collision alters understanding of early universe

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Astronomers have detected the early stages of a colossal cosmic collision, observing a pile-up of 14 galaxies 90 percent of the way across the observable universe in a discovery that upends assumptions about the early history of the cosmos.

Researchers said on Wednesday the galactic mega-merger observed 12.4 billion light-years away from Earth occurred 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang that gave rise to the universe. Astronomers call the object a galactic protocluster, a precursor to the type of enormous galaxy clusters that are the largest-known objects in today’s universe.

It marked the first time scientists observed the birth of a galaxy cluster, with at least 14 galaxies crammed into an area only about four times the size of our average-sized Milky Way galaxy.

A protocluster as massive as the one observed here, designated as SPT2349-56, should not have existed at that time, according to current notions of the early universe. Scientists had figured this could not happen until several billion of years later.

“We were staggered by the implications,” said astrophysicist Scott Chapman of Dalhousie University in Canada. “Yes, conventional wisdom was that clusters take a lot longer to build up and assemble. SPT2349 shows us it happened much more rapidly and explosively than simulations or theory suggested.”

Galaxy clusters can have thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity that can boast total masses a quadrillion larger than our sun, with immense amounts of the enigmatic material called dark matter, gigantic black holes and super-heated gas.

SPT2349’s mass is about 10 trillion times larger than our sun.

The galaxies within SPT2349 were producing stars at a remarkable clip, up to a thousand times the Milky Way’s star-formation rate.

In observing objects so distant, astronomers are peering back in history because of the length of time light takes to travel. SPT2349-56 appeared when the universe was about a tenth its current age.

“This result is exciting as it allows us to directly study the formation of a massive galaxy cluster in the early universe,” Yale University astronomer Tim Miller added.

The researchers, who studied SPT2349 using land-based telescopes in Chile, said it most likely has snowballed in size since 12.4 billion years ago and could be among the largest structures in the cosmos today.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cambridge Analytica employee Christopher Wylie arrives to meet with Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
Cambridge Analytica's promotion of discontent tied to Bannon
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie told House Democrats that Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former adviser, was behind much of the company's early focus on promoting public...
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt (left) and Margo Schlanger (center), professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School, and ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman (right) speak to reporters outside the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse, Wednesday in Cincinnati. A federal appeals panel will hear arguments over a Trump administration effort to deport Iraqi nationals. A U.S. district judge in Detroit last year blocked the deportations to give the Iraqis time to make their cases to stay.
Attorneys urge appeals court to block Iraqi deportations, saying they face harm back home
Civil rights attorneys contended Wednesday that the Trump administration tried to rush deportations of Iraqis who faced torture, sexual slavery and even beheadings in their home country. ...
Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington last June. The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in Mueller's Russia investigation. The media coalition argued in a court filing Wednesday that Mueller's probe is "one of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nation's history" and that there's overwhelming public interest in records from the case.
AP and other media ask judge for access to records in Robert Mueller probe
The Associated Press and other news organizations asked a judge Wednesday to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, citing overwhelming public interest in a case t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An artist's impression shows a group of interacting and merging galaxies in the early universe. | AFP-JIJI

,