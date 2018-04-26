Scientists find lots of gorillas in Africa census but also see 19% plunge
This undated photo shows Buka, a silverback gorilla in a park in the Republic of Congo. Researchers now estimate that there are more than 360,000 lowland gorillas in the wild in Western Africa, approximately one-third higher than earlier figures. However, the gorilla population has plunged by 19 percent in eight years, worrying scientists. | ZANNE LABUSCHAGNE / WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY / VIA AP

/

AP

WASHINGTON – Researchers say there are far more Western Africa gorillas than conservationists previously thought.

But maybe not for long: The same study found a 19 percent plunge in that gorilla population in eight years.

Researchers spent a decade trudging through an area of forest looking for lowland gorillas and chimpanzees. What scientists call the most accurate census of apes found nearly 362,000 gorillas in 2013. They also counted 129,000 chimps.

That’s more than extinction-monitoring groups had figured for both primates. But the same study shows gorillas dropped from almost 450,000 in 2005, and scientists are worried that at that rate they can disappear.

Wednesday’s study is in the journal Science Advances.

