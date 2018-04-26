Taro Kono to visit U.S. in May to sound out Mike Pompeo before Trump-Kim summit
Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Taro Kono is planning to visit the United States early next month to discuss North Korea policy with his incoming counterpart, Mike Pompeo, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Kono hopes to use the meeting to quickly get on the same page as incoming Secretary of State Pompeo ahead of a first-ever summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expected to take place by early June.

Currently the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, Pompeo is expected to play a central role in any forthcoming negotiations between the United States and North Korea, having met Kim in Pyongyang in recent weeks on Trump’s behalf.

Pompeo’s nomination for secretary of state passed a Senate committee vote on Monday, all but ensuring that he will be confirmed by a full Senate vote in the coming days.

In the upcoming meeting, Kono will likely seek to affirm with his new counterpart that pressure on North Korea must be maintained until it denuclearizes.

Kono wants to hear directly from Pompeo about his visit to North Korea and what Kim said to him there, the sources said.

They are expected to discuss specific measures that can be taken to ensure that North Korea gets rid of all its missiles — not just the intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland, but also the shorter-range weapons that threaten Japan.

Kono hopes that Pompeo will affirm the importance of the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, the sources said.

In addition to underscoring their intention to strengthen the bilateral security alliance for the stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region, the two men are also expected to exchange views on diplomatic issues involving China, Russia and the Middle East, the sources said.

