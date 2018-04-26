Republicans now want answers from embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt as ethics woes mount
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is seen after French President Emmanuel Macron addressed a joint meeting of Congress inside the House chamber on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Republican senators say they want President Donald Trump’s embattled environmental chief to address questions about ethics and spending decisions.

But GOP lawmakers who have stood behind Scott Pruitt are stopping short of calling for him to step down, for now.

They do say his answers at House hearings Thursday could prove crucial in determining whether he stays atop the Environmental Protection Agency.

Two Republican senators — John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Thune of South Dakota — say Pruitt is facing what they call “serious questions” about his use of taxpayer money.

And Pruitt’s political patron, GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, says the latest allegations are “concerning” and he says lawmakers “should hear directly” from Pruitt about them.

At issue is Pruitt’s use of public money for personal perks.

