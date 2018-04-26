On heels of announcing the axing of 1,500, GM to add 700 U.S. jobs to plant building SUVs
Assembly line worker Melvin Matthews uses a large robotic machine to install front seats in a new 2009 Chevrolet Traverse at the GM Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in 2008. General Motors is adding a shift at the Tennessee factory that makes GMC and Cadillac SUVs, putting about 700 people to work. | AP

On heels of announcing the axing of 1,500, GM to add 700 U.S. jobs to plant building SUVs

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – General Motors said Wednesday it plans to add 700 jobs in September to boost production of its popular sport-utility vehicles and models for export to Australia and New Zealand.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the company announced it was cutting as many as 1,500 positions at another factory making small cars that have seen dwindling demand.

The new jobs will be added to the facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, that makes crossovers, which comprise up 48.5 percent of the U.S. retail market.

The U.S. auto giant will add a third shift at the plant “As a result of increased market demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossovers,” GM spokeswoman Dayna Hart said in an email to AFP.

“Industry wide, customers are increasingly purchasing crossovers, trucks and SUVs over sedans.”

The GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 both continue to show strong performance in the highly competitive crossover segment.

The plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, which has about 3,000 employees, also will build the all-new Holden Acadia in 2018 for export to Australia and New Zealand, Hart said.

The job cuts announced earlier this month were at the facility in Lordstown, Ohio, that currently builds compact sedans.

Sales of the Chevrolet Cruze have dropped 32 percent in the last four years, the company said, part of a broader trend in the U.S. that has seen consumers ignore small cars in favor larger vehicles amid low gasoline prices and a recovering economy.

Sales of small U.S. cars have fallen 13.2 percent since the start of 2018, while sales of large cars have risen seven percent, according to industry data.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson arrive for the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Trade believed key topic as Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook meet at White House
President Donald Trump met with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday to discuss trade issues as the technology industry grapples with a U.S. spat over import tariffs with China,...
A sustainable cocoa plantation is seen on a farm in Medicilandia, Para state, Brazil, March 19.
Big brands from Nestle to Walmart back sustainable supply chain drive to eradicate slavery
Some of the world's biggest retailers and food companies including Kellogg Co., Walmart Inc. and Nestle backed a new initiative on Wednesday to improve global supply chains amid rising consumer dem...
The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas Wednesday.
Chevron evacuates foreign execs from Venezuela after staff arrests amid beef with state-owned oil...
U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. has evacuated executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a contract dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to four sources f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Assembly line worker Melvin Matthews uses a large robotic machine to install front seats in a new 2009 Chevrolet Traverse at the GM Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in 2008. General Motors is adding a shift at the Tennessee factory that makes GMC and Cadillac SUVs, putting about 700 people to work. | AP

, , , , , ,