U.S. officials drill out locks, inspect Russian consular home in Seattle
Members of the U.S. State Department hold a tarp to cover a locksmith working to gain access to the former residence of the Russian consul general as media and Russian Consular officials watch in Seattle Wednesday. | REUTERS

/

AP

SEATTLE – Officials with the U.S. State Department have drilled out locks to access and inspect the former Russian consul general’s residence in Seattle, a day after Russian staff vacated the site.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced last month that the diplomatic outpost would be closed and 60 Russian diplomats would be expelled nationwide to punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

The Seattle Times reports that a locksmith hidden behind a blue tarp drilled out the lock on the front gate Wednesday, and that U.S. officials moved on to the residence’s front door and a basement door.

The Russian Embassy objected on Twitter, describing it as an invasion. The Russians own the building, while the U.S. owns the land it sits on.

The State Department said it conducted a walk-through of the residence to ensure the Russians had left.

Nikolay Pukalov, head of the Consular Division from the Embassy of the Russian Federation, watches as members of the U.S. State Department gain access to the former residence of the Russian consul general in Seattle Wednesday. | REUTERS

