Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he’ll plead the Fifth in porn actress case
Michael Cohen (center), President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court, in New York April 16. Cohen filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles Wednesday, saying he will assert his Fifth Amendment rights, stating that he will exercise his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. | AP

LOS ANGELES – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says he will exercise his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought by a porn actress who said she had an affair with Trump.

Michael Cohen filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday saying he will assert his Fifth Amendment rights.

Cohen asked a judge to delay the civil case after his office and residence were raided by the FBI. Federal prosecutors in New York say they are investigating Cohen’s personal business dealings.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss the alleged relationship, which Trump denies.

She argues it isn’t valid because Cohen signed it, but the president did not.

