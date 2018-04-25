Japan eyes relaxing requirements for bus, taxi licenses to ease labor shortages
A National Police Agency panel is looking into easing eligibility requirements for taking tests to obtain bus and taxi driving licenses to tackle the two industry's chronic labor shortages. | GETTY IMAGES

Japan eyes relaxing requirements for bus, taxi licenses to ease labor shortages

JIJI

A panel with the National Police Agency on Wednesday began talks to ease eligibility requirements for taking the tests to obtain bus and taxi driving licenses in response to the two industry’s chronic labor shortages and aging workforces.

The panel, which includes a university professor familiar with the Penal Code, will draw up recommendations by the end of March 2019.

Currently, people taking such tests must be at least 21 years old and have held ordinary driving licenses for three years.

Under a special rule being discussed, the minimum number of years will be shortened to two years for those who have finished courses at designated driving schools. But those who acquire ordinary licenses at the age of 18 remain unable to acquire the licenses until they reach age 21.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Base player for Japanese pop group Tokio referred to prosecutors over alleged indecent act with h...
A member of the all-male pop group Tokio has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of engaging in an indecent act with a high school-aged girl, investigative sources said Wednesday. ...
Image Not Available
Former NHK reporter sentenced to 21 years in prison for series of rapes
A court sentenced on Wednesday a 29-year-old former reporter for public broadcaster NHK to 21 years in prison for raping three women. While Yasutaka Tsurumoto consistently denied the all...
Yoshimasa Hayashi
Japan's education minister apologizes after magazine reveals visit to a 'sexy yoga' studio using ...
Education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi apologized Wednesday after a magazine reported the day prior that he used an official ministry car to visit a "sexy yoga" studio in Tokyo, threatening to add...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A National Police Agency panel is looking into easing eligibility requirements for taking tests to obtain bus and taxi driving licenses to tackle the two industry's chronic labor shortages. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,