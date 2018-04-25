Japan eyes relaxing requirements for bus, taxi licenses to ease labor shortages

A panel with the National Police Agency on Wednesday began talks to ease eligibility requirements for taking the tests to obtain bus and taxi driving licenses in response to the two industry’s chronic labor shortages and aging workforces.

The panel, which includes a university professor familiar with the Penal Code, will draw up recommendations by the end of March 2019.

Currently, people taking such tests must be at least 21 years old and have held ordinary driving licenses for three years.

Under a special rule being discussed, the minimum number of years will be shortened to two years for those who have finished courses at designated driving schools. But those who acquire ordinary licenses at the age of 18 remain unable to acquire the licenses until they reach age 21.