Tokyo stocks fall back on Wall Street tumble

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, hurt by U.S. equities’ overnight plunge.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 62.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 22,215.32, after rising 190.08 points Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 2.02 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,767.73. The index gained 18.96 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened weaker after Wall Street on Tuesday met with heavy selling induced by worries about a possible earnings slowdown at some major U.S. companies and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates stemming from inflation concerns, brokers said.

The Nikkei lost nearly 200 points at one point in late morning trading.

But the market recouped much of its loss later, with investor sentiment lifted by the dollar’s firmness around ¥109, they said.

“It’s difficult for investors to establish (new) trading positions” before major Japanese companies start announcing their earnings later this week, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Although the yen weakened, some high-tech names lost ground due to “uncertainty over the course of their U.S. rivals,” Suzuki pointed out. The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite stock index Tuesday tumbled 121.25 points, or 1.70 percent, extending its losing streak to a fourth session.

On the Tokyo market Wednesday, construction machinery firms also came under pressure after U.S. construction and mining machinery giant Caterpillar fell sharply Tuesday, Suzuki added. Caterpillar announced solid earnings for January-March, but a senior official of the company said that the first-quarter level could be the high watermark for 2018.

The Nikkei and the Topix cut their losses in the afternoon thanks to buying by investors anticipating the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Despite the indexes’ drops, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,077 to 894 on the TSE’s first section, while 109 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.423 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.469 billion shares.