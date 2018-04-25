/ |

Dollar rises above ¥109.20 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar rose to top ¥109.20 in late Tokyo trading on Wednesday, reflecting higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥109.25-25, up from ¥108.88-88 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.2188-2188, down from $1.2195-2196, and at ¥133.15-15, up from ¥132.79-80.

After moving around ¥108.80 in early trading, the dollar topped ¥109 in midmorning trading thanks to purchases induced by a rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in off-hours trading and buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

The greenback slipped below ¥108.90 later in the morning, but retook ¥109 in the afternoon as the Tokyo stock market cut much of its earlier loss, they said.

In late trading, the dollar topped ¥109.20 as the Treasury yield moved above 3 percent.

Financial market players are unlikely to react overly to the higher U.S. rates this time, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said. In early February the U.S. Dow Jones industrial stock average posted its largest single-day point loss in history, due to a spike in U.S. long-term interest rates.

