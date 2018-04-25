Investigators launch probe into Kobe Steel data falsification

Kyodo

Investigators have begun probing data fabrication by Kobe Steel Ltd., the company said Wednesday, in a move that could lead to criminal charges.

Prosecutors and police believe the company violated a law preventing unfair competition by misrepresenting its products in one of a series of recent scandals that have rocked the nation’s manufacturing industry, sources close to the matter said.

“We deeply apologize for causing great trouble to the people involved,” Kobe Steel said in a statement, adding that it will “sincerely respond (to the probe) and cooperate (with authorities).”

The U.S. Justice Department has already begun investigating the company, which has admitted to falsifying inspection data on aluminum and copper products.

The products have been supplied to over 600 companies and used in cars, aircraft, space rockets and defense equipment.

According to the company’s final report on the scandal released last month, the steelmaker altered strength and other data to make its products look as if they met specifications sought by clients.

The company said more than 40 employees were involved in the string of irregularities, including two who later became board members. Data had been fabricated since around the 1970s at its plant in Tochigi Prefecture, according to the company.

Major Japanese carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., have said they used Kobe Steel products for their vehicles. Affected products have also been used by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) for bullet trains and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for Mitsubishi Regional Jet passenger planes.

The companies have said the falsified data does not impair the safety of their products.

Kobe Steel’s products have also been shipped to a number of companies abroad and customers in the United States and Canada have filed class-action civil lawsuits seeking compensation for the use of substandard metal products made by the firm.

Japan’s industrial sector faced a crisis last year as a series of quality control problems came to light, severely damaging its reputation.

Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. admitted to having unqualified workers conduct new car tests at their domestic plants, triggering recalls in the Japanese market. Mitsubishi Materials Corp. subsidiaries and Toray Industries Inc. also said products with falsified data were supplied to customers.

Kobe Steel is not new to scandal. In 1999, the company was found to have given funds to a sokaiya (corporate racketeer). In 2006, it was hit by a data fabrication scandal after an internal investigation found that data on soot and smoke released by one of its plants had been falsified.

A Kobe Steel subsidiary was found cheating on steel inspection data in 2008 while the head of Kobe Steel resigned in 2009 over illegal donations involving local assembly elections. Lack of legal compliance led to another quality issue at another unit in 2016.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Reporters Without Borders ranked Japan at 67th — up five notches from last year.
Japan's press freedom ranking rises in 2018 — due in part to deteriorating conditions elsewhere
The nation's press freedom ranking in 2018 slightly increased from the previous year, primarily the result of worsening conditions in other democracies, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday. ...
Chikako Yamada
Head of failed travel agency Tellmeclub pleads guilty to fraud and offers apology
The president and a former employee of failed travel agency Tellmeclub, which offered budget overseas tours, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to defrauding two banks of about ¥550 million ($...
Image Not Available
Japan said to seek role in French-German marine surveillance plane project for first major arms d...
In a fresh bid to win its first major foreign arms deal since World War II, Japan is proposing its P-1 submarine hunter for a French-German project to develop a marine surveillance aircraft, two Ja...

, , ,