Police seek prosecution of 14-year-old for threatening Tokyo school over Armani uniforms

JIJI

Police have sent prosecutors papers on a 14-year-old boy for allegedly threatening a public elementary school in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district that introduced uniforms designed by high-end Italian brand Armani.

The boy, who is in his third year at a junior high school and lives in Tochigi Prefecture, admitted to the allegations, according to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday.

“It’s wrong for elementary school children to wear expensive uniforms,” he was quoted as telling the police.

The boy is suspected of posting messages, including a threat to carry out a knife attack on the school, on a website from his computer at home around 6:30 p.m. on April 7.

The police received a report from a user of the website, and Taimei Elementary School in Ginza filed a complaint.

The police came to suspect the boy’s involvement after investigating records and other evidence related to the posted messages.

