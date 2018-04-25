Japan’s education minister apologizes after magazine reveals his visit to ‘sexy yoga’ studio by official car
Yoshimasa Hayashi | YOSHIAKI MIURA

/

Japan’s education minister apologizes after magazine reveals his visit to ‘sexy yoga’ studio by official car

Kyodo

Education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi apologized Wednesday after a magazine reported the day before that he used an official ministry car to visit a “sexy yoga” studio in Tokyo, threatening to add further scandal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government.

The weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported Tuesday in its online edition that Hayashi went to the studio — where a female instructor gives a private yoga lesson and then oil massage to a customer in a compartment — in the capital’s Ebisu district on the afternoon of April 16 and spent two hours there.

Owning up to the allegation, Hayashi told reporters, “I should have made it clear between my public and private matters.”

Hayashi apologized for creating trouble amid the opposition camp’s boycott of Diet deliberations.

The 57-year-old minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology has told a person close to him that he went there for “better health,” a source said.

But Hayashi also said the visit was something “that could invite misunderstanding concerning the distinction between private and public matters,” according to the source.

On the use of official cars, the education ministry says their use is primarily for the smooth execution of official duties.

As for Hayashi’s use of the official car to visit the studio, the ministry believes it did not violate regulations as Hayashi went there in between public duties.

However, the latest revelation could deal a fresh blow to Abe’s government, which has been battered by a flurry of political scandals, including favoritism allegations against the prime minister and a sexual harassment claim against the Finance Ministry’s top bureaucrat.

The weekly said the yoga studio is run by a former porn actress and has been shown on TV as a “hostess club yoga” because its instructors are former hostesses and models.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers a speech during the second preparatory committee meeting for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in Geneva on Tuesday.
Japan calls on Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty members to push N. Korea further on nukes
Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday called on parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to urge North Korea to go beyond a freeze of nuclear testing and seek a "complete, verifiable and irr...
Moon tells Abe he will raise Japanese abduction issue during summit with Kim
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he will raise the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago at his historic summit with the N...
International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates (right) chats with IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi during a news conference following the IOC project review meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.
IOC to remain 'politically neutral' toward North Korea's involvement in 2020 Tokyo Olympics: vice...
International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates stressed Tuesday that the IOC will remain "politically neutral" toward North Korea's participation at the 2020 Tokyo Games and will not tr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshimasa Hayashi | YOSHIAKI MIURA

,