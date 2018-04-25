Japan’s education minister apologizes after magazine reveals his visit to ‘sexy yoga’ studio by official car

Education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi apologized Wednesday after a magazine reported the day before that he used an official ministry car to visit a “sexy yoga” studio in Tokyo, threatening to add further scandal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government.

The weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported Tuesday in its online edition that Hayashi went to the studio — where a female instructor gives a private yoga lesson and then oil massage to a customer in a compartment — in the capital’s Ebisu district on the afternoon of April 16 and spent two hours there.

Owning up to the allegation, Hayashi told reporters, “I should have made it clear between my public and private matters.”

Hayashi apologized for creating trouble amid the opposition camp’s boycott of Diet deliberations.

The 57-year-old minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology has told a person close to him that he went there for “better health,” a source said.

But Hayashi also said the visit was something “that could invite misunderstanding concerning the distinction between private and public matters,” according to the source.

On the use of official cars, the education ministry says their use is primarily for the smooth execution of official duties.

As for Hayashi’s use of the official car to visit the studio, the ministry believes it did not violate regulations as Hayashi went there in between public duties.

However, the latest revelation could deal a fresh blow to Abe’s government, which has been battered by a flurry of political scandals, including favoritism allegations against the prime minister and a sexual harassment claim against the Finance Ministry’s top bureaucrat.

The weekly said the yoga studio is run by a former porn actress and has been shown on TV as a “hostess club yoga” because its instructors are former hostesses and models.