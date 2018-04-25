F-16C crashes while trying to land at Arizona municipal airport; pilot ejects

AP

LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZONA – Luke Air Force Base officials say an F-16C from the 56th Fighter Wing crashed while attempting to land at a municipal airport in Arizona. The pilot ejected and wasn’t seriously injured.

Officials say the jet was on a training flight Tuesday when it diverted to the Lake Havasu City airport and went off the runway while landing, prompting the pilot to eject.

Staff Sgt. Jenna Bigham says the pilot is in good condition and was transported to a hospital.

She says she couldn’t provide information on why the plane diverted.

The Today’s News-Herald newspaper posted a photo showing the plane apparently missing the nose area of its fuselage.

Lake Havasu City is 134 miles (216 km) northwest of Luke, located in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump clears dandruff off French President Emmanuel Macron's jacket in the Oval Office prior to a meeting at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump backtracks on pullout stance after talks with Macron, now says U.S. wants 'lasting footprin...
So much for an abrupt U.S. pullout from Syria. One month ago President Donald Trump surprised many, including some in his own administration, by announcing: "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, ...
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders addresses journalists gathered at Police Headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, the day after a driver drove a rented van down sidewalks Monday afternoon, striking pedestrians in his path.
'Cryptic' Facebook post points to grudge against women in deadly Toronto van rampage
The suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto posted a chilling Facebook message just minutes before plowing into a crowded city sidewalk, authorities said Tuesday, raising the possibility that h...
United States first lady Melania Trump and her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron (left), visit an exhibit of Cezanne paintings during a tour of the National Gallery of Art in Washington Tuesday.
French and American first ladies take in Cezanne on museum outing
Elegantly matched in white outfits, Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron split off from their husbands on Tuesday to visit a Paul Cezanne exhibit at Washington's National Gallery of Art. The Americ...

, ,