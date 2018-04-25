/

Despite appeal by pope, parents of terminally ill U.K. toddler lose court bid to treat him in Rome

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – A judge has ruled that terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans will not be allowed to go to Rome for further treatment but can go home, following a court appeal by his family on Tuesday.

Judge Anthony Hayden told a High Court hearing in Manchester, northwest England, that the long-running case had now reached its “final chapter” as he turned down a bid to take the 23-month-old to Italy to continue medical treatment.

Pope Francis had issued an appeal on Twitter Monday that the parents’ “desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted” for the boy, who suffers from a rare degenerative neurological condition.

Italy has previously said it was granting citizenship to the toddler.

But Hayden rejected the move and claims by his parents that Evans was “significantly better” since doctors first withdrew life support on Monday.

The judge said the best they could hope for was to “explore” the options of removing the boy from intensive care either to a ward, a hospice or his home.

Hayden had on Monday rejected another appeal by the parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, for a delay in order to give them time to present a new challenge.

The ruling allowed doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, to withdraw treatment.

The boy’s father told reporters on Tuesday that the doctors had withdrawn life support on Monday but his son was still alive.

The Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) pediatric hospital in Rome, which is administered by the Vatican, has said a specially equipped plane from the Italian defense ministry is on standby to fly to Britain to pick up the boy if he is released.

Evans met Pope Francis in the Vatican last Wednesday after several statements of support made by the pope.

“Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted,” the pope said on Twitter.

At an audience last week, he told attendees in reference to the case: “I want to reiterate and strongly confirm that the only master of life, from the beginning to its natural end, is God, and our duty is to do everything to protect life.

Hundreds of people have protested outside the Liverpool hospital in support of the father’s plea for the boy to be discharged.

On Monday, a large group of protesters attempted to storm the entrance before being blocked by police.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
F-16C crashes while trying to land at Arizona municipal airport; pilot ejects
Luke Air Force Base officials say an F-16C from the 56th Fighter Wing crashed while attempting to land at a municipal airport in Arizona. The pilot ejected and wasn't seriously injured. Official...
U.S. President Donald Trump clears dandruff off French President Emmanuel Macron's jacket in the Oval Office prior to a meeting at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump backtracks on pullout stance after talks with Macron, now says U.S. wants 'lasting footprin...
So much for an abrupt U.S. pullout from Syria. One month ago President Donald Trump surprised many, including some in his own administration, by announcing: "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, ...
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders addresses journalists gathered at Police Headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, the day after a driver drove a rented van down sidewalks Monday afternoon, striking pedestrians in his path.
'Cryptic' Facebook post points to grudge against women in deadly Toronto van rampage
The suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto posted a chilling Facebook message just minutes before plowing into a crowded city sidewalk, authorities said Tuesday, raising the possibility that h...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Monday handout photo provided by Alfies Army Official, brain-damaged toddler Alfie Evans cuddles his mother, Kate James, at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, England. The father of a terminally ill British toddler said the child is surviving after being taken off life support, surprising doctors who had argued he should be allowed to die. Tom Evans said his 23-month-old son survived for six hours with no assistance, and that doctors are now providing oxygen and hydration. | ALFIES ARMY OFFICIAL / VIA AP Tom Evans speaks to members of the media outside Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where his 23-month-old son, Alfie, has been at the center of a life-support treatment fight, in Liverpool, England, Tuesday. The European Court of Human Rights on Monday rejected a case from the British parents who want to take their terminally ill toddler to Italy for treatment instead of allowing a U.K. hospital to remove him from life support. | PETER BYRNE / PA / VIA AP

, , , ,