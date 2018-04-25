Hit with 10 counts of first degree murder, Toronto driver was student, tried to enlist, called socially awkward

The 25-year-old suspect who plowed a van into a crowded Toronto sidewalk was ordered held Tuesday on 10 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder as Canadian authorities and the public sought to make sense of one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s modern history.

Alek Minassian showed little emotion as he made a brief appearance in a Toronto courtroom in a white jumpsuit and handcuffs. The judge ordered him detained without bond and scheduled the next hearing for May 10.

His father, Vahe Minassian, cried and looked stunned inside the courtroom. Asked outside if he had any message for the families of the victims, he said quietly: “I’m sorry.”

Police, meanwhile, continued to gather evidence. About 20 officers made their way down the van’s deadly path on Yonge Street, which remained closed to traffic on Tuesday and taped off with yellow crime scene tape. Nearby, mourners had put together a makeshift memorial to the victims.

“It was like he was playing a video game, trying to kill as many people as possible,” said Panna Patel, 42, who stopped by the memorial and had been at the scene a day earlier, getting cash from an ATM. “He was looking people directly in the eye, making eye contact, it was so scary. He wasn’t remorseful at all.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the possibility of terrorism, saying that authorities saw no national security element in the case.

The incident “hasn’t changed the overall threat level in Canada,” he told a news conference, though it occurred as Cabinet ministers from the G-7 nations were meeting in Toronto.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, though “the incident definitely looked deliberate,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at a late-night news conference on Monday.

Saunders said Minassian, who lives in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, had not been known to police previously. An online social media profile described him as a college student.

Authorities released few details in the case, saying the investigation was still underway, with witnesses being interviewed and surveillance video being examined.

“We are looking very strongly to what the exact motivation was for this particular incident to take place,” Saunders said. “We need every single piece of this puzzle so we can have a fulsome picture and account as to exactly what took place here.”

The driver was heading south on busy Yonge Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the streets crowded with people enjoying the first warm day of spring, when the van jumped onto the sidewalk.

Ali Shaker, who was driving near the van at the time, told Canadian broadcast outlet CP24 that the driver appeared to be moving deliberately through the crowd at more than 30 mph.

“He just went on the sidewalk,” a distraught Shaker said. “He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit.”

Another witness, Peter Kang, told CTV News that the driver did not seem to make any effort to stop.

“If it was an accident he would have stopped,” Kang said. “But the person just went through the sidewalk. He could have stopped.”

Video broadcast on several Canadian outlets showed police arresting the driver, dressed in dark clothes, after officers surrounded him and his rental Ryder van several blocks from where the incident occurred in the North York neighborhood of northern Toronto. He appeared to make some sort of gesture at the police with an object in his hand just before they ordered him to lie down on the ground and took him away.

Witness Phil Zullo said that he saw police arresting the suspect and people “strewn all over the road” where the incident occurred.

“I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers,” Zullo said. “It was awful. Brutal.”

Toronto City Councilor Cesar Palacio identified one of the victims as 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, whose parents live in his ward and who was a friend of his daughter. He recalled her as “a brilliant young girl” who was very active and interested in improving society.

D’Amico volunteered at a Canada-based international humanitarian charity called Live Different and helped build houses in the Dominican Republic in 2015 and 2017, according to Dave Hamilton, the charity’s manager of school partnerships. He remembered her as “super-positive, always smiling, a funny person, always up for a challenge, and really wanted to help people out.”

Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection in the aftermath of the incident and Toronto’s transit agency suspended service on the subway line running through the area. The stretch of Yonge Street where the victims were struck was expected to stay blocked off for several days as police continue what is likely to be a lengthy investigation. Most businesses in the area were closed.

Trudeau on Monday expressed his sympathies for the victims.

“We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities,” he said. “We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

It was the bloodiest mass killing in Canada since Dec. 6, 1989, when a man with semi-automatic rifle stormed into a classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, ordered all the men to leave, then shot 14 women before turning the gun on himself.

Monday’s carnage prompted police to beef up security and close several streets around the Air Canada Centre for that night’s Toronto-Boston NHL playoff game. Police tweeted that similar road closures might be in effect for the Toronto Raptors NBA playoff game on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G-7 meeting near Quebec City in June. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called it a “horrific attack” and said the G-7 foreign ministers extended their condolences.

Minassian lived with his family in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, on a street of sizeable, well-tended brick homes.

His father, Vahe Minassian, wept and seemed stunned as he watched as his son, showing little emotion, make a brief court appearance Tuesday and be ordered held without bail.

When his father was asked later whether he had any message for the families of the people killed and injured, he said quietly: “I’m sorry.”

Minassian attended Seneca College, according to his LinkedIn profile; a spokeswoman for the Toronto-area school didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about him Tuesday. Another student, Joseph Pham, told The Toronto Star that Minassian was in a computer programming class with him just last week.

Pham described Minassian as a “socially awkward” student who kept to himself: “He didn’t really talk to anyone.”

Before college, Minassian attended Thornlea Secondary School in Richmond Hill, graduating in 2011. The school declined to discuss him Tuesday, citing privacy laws.

Minassian joined the Canadian Armed Forces last year, but his stay was brief.

The Department of National Defence says he was a member of the military from Aug. 23 to Oct. 25, but didn’t complete his recruit training. He asked to be voluntarily released after 16 days, the department said.

Shortly before Monday’s attack on a crowded downtown Toronto street, a chilling post appeared on Minassian’s now-deleted Facebook account saluting Elliot Rodger, a community college student who killed six people and wounded 13 in shooting and stabbing attacks near the University of California, Santa Barbara, before apparently shooting himself to death in 2014.

Calling Rodger “the Supreme Gentleman,” the Facebook post declared: “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!”

The 22-year-old Rodger had used the term “incel” — for involuntarily celibate — in online posts raging at women for rejecting him romantically. Like-minded people in internet forums sometimes use “Chad” and “Stacy” as dismissive slang for men and women with more robust sex lives.

Monday’s Facebook post mentions that “Private (Recruit) Minassian” is speaking, and Facebook confirmed that the post was on an account that belonged to the suspect. The social networking site took down his account after the attack, saying in a statement Tuesday, “There is absolutely no place on our platform for people who commit such horrendous acts.”