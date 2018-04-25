/

Anger spreads across Puerto Rico over lack of basic services

AP

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico’s Senate has ordered government agencies to explain why tens of thousands of people in rural areas remain without power or appropriate shelter as anger grows about the lack of basic services more than seven months after Hurricane Maria.

The agencies have five days to present a plan on how and when they will address the needs of rural towns.

The order comes as police in a small mountain town blocked power crews from leaving on Tuesday while residents demanded they stay to restore electricity service that many still lack.

The standoff ended after the power company promised it would keep crews in Las Piedras until service is fully restored. The crews were obeying company orders to head off to another town.

