James Comey book sells more than 600,000 copies in first week
Former FBI Director James Comey's new book 'A Higher Loyalty' is for sale at Kramerbooks in Washington April 17. Former FBI chief James Comey's book 'A Higher Loyalty,' which details his soured relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, sold 600,000 copies in its first week, publisher Flatiron Books told AFP on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

AP

NEW YORK – James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” had a very big opening week.

Flatiron Books announced Tuesday that sales topped 600,000 copies, a number that includes print, audio and e-books. The former FBI director’s memoir has been one of the year’s most anticipated releases. It includes his accounts of investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and of his awkward encounters with President Donald Trump.

Comey, fired by Trump a year ago, has likened the president to a crime boss who values personal loyalty over service to the country. Published April 17, “A Higher Loyalty” is the hottest political book since Michael Wolff’s million-selling “Fire and Fury,” which came out in January.

Both books were published by imprints of Macmillan.

