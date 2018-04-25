Embattled EPA chief signs proposal limiting use of science in decisions on pollution impact
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt attends an arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron on the south lawn of the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

/

Embattled EPA chief signs proposal limiting use of science in decisions on pollution impact

AP

WASHINGTON – Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has signed a proposed rule that would restrict the types of scientific studies regulators can use to determine the impact of pesticide and pollution exposure on human health.

Pruitt says the change would increase transparency in the agency’s decision-making by requiring all underlying data used in scientific studies to be made publicly available.

Critics, including former EPA administrators and scientists, say Pruitt’s move is designed to restrict the agency from citing peer-reviewed public-health studies that use patient medical records required to be kept confidential under patient privacy laws.

The embattled EPA administrator signed the proposed order at EPA headquarters Tuesday in an event that was livestreamed on the agency’s website but not open to press coverage.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron salute the crowd from a balcony during a welcome ceremony at the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program, Trump warns in meeting with Macron
Weighing U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that if the Iranians "restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they've ev...
Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower, departs after meeting with House Judiciary Democrats, on Capitol Hill Tuesday in Washington.
Irked by GOP inaction, House Democrats talk to Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower
House Democrats, frustrated by what they see as GOP inaction and with an eye on midterm elections, on Tuesday held the first of what they hope to be several interviews with witnesses who have not b...
Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Trump gives VA pick an out after Senate stalls hearing amid allegations of misconduct
President Donald Trump said Tuesday his choice to lead Veterans Affairs would soon make a decision on whether to withdraw after the emergence of late-surfacing allegations about inappropriate behav...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt attends an arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron on the south lawn of the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,