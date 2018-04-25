Trump says Steven Mnuchin will travel to China amid trade dispute ‘to negotiate’
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde before a luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the U.S. State Department in Washington Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Trump says Steven Mnuchin will travel to China amid trade dispute ‘to negotiate’

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) will soon travel to China for talks as the two global economic powers deal with trade tensions.

Trump says during a White House news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Mnuchin will be going to China “in a few days to negotiate on trade.” Trump says the U.S. and China are “very serious” and is reiterating plans to impose tariffs up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

Trump says the U.S. “will continue unless we make a trade deal.” But he adds, “I think we’ve got a very good chance of making a deal.”

Mnuchin has expressed optimism that the countries could avoid a trade war. He met last week with financial officials from China, Japan and Europe.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Otsuka drug first to get U.S. FDA approval for most common inherited kidney disease
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to slow kidney decline in patients with the most common inherited kidney disease. Jynarque (jihn-AR'-kew), from Japan's Otsuka P...
Cambridge Analytica spokesman Clarence Mitchell speaks during a press conference in London Tuesday. The press conference was held Tuesday afternoon to follow Cambridge University academic Aleksandr Kogan speaking at a hearing held by Britain's Parliament media committee. Kogan's company, Global Science Research, developed a Facebook app that vacuumed up information from users as well as additional data from their Facebook friends.
Cambridge Analytica fights back on Facebook data scandal
Cambridge Analytica unleashed its counterattack against claims that it misused data from millions of Facebook accounts, saying Tuesday it is the victim of misunderstandings and inaccurate reporting...
A new driver's mobile phone is seen with the app of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi, outside the new drivers center in Toluca, Mexico,on Monday.
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ties up with China's Didi in ride-hailing
The alliance of France's Renault SA and two Japanese automakers — Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. — said Tuesday that it has teamed up with Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde before a luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the U.S. State Department in Washington Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,