Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ties up with China’s Didi in ride-hailing

A new driver's mobile phone is seen with the app of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi, outside the new drivers center in Toluca, Mexico,on Monday. | REUTERS

The alliance of France’s Renault SA and two Japanese automakers — Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. — said Tuesday that it has teamed up with Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.

The trio will join China’s largest ride-hailing alliance, led by Didi, with an ultimate goal of boosting their presence in the Chinese market by providing next-generation automobiles.

According to Nissan, the three are considering providing autonomous and electric vehicles to the Didi-led platform, which operates in various fields, including auto leasing and sales, auto financing and car-sharing.

The Didi-led alliance aims to become the global leader in the field of mobile transportation services, including ride-sharing.

In February, the Renault-led alliance and Didi agreed to work together in car-sharing services using electric vehicles in China.

