Luxury Bulgari hotel to open in Tokyo

Kyodo

Real estate firm Mitsui Fudoson Co. said it has signed an agreement with Bulgari Hotels & Resorts to open Japan’s first Bulgari hotel near JR Tokyo Station by the end of 2022.

The Bulgari Hotel Tokyo with 98 guest rooms will occupy the top seven floors of a 45-story skyscraper planned for completion by August 2022.

“Japan is such a strategic market where Bulgari as a brand has been present for 30 years,” Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin said in a statement.

In addition to hotel rooms, the luxury tower will house offices and various commercial facilities.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts operates high-end hotels in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing and Dubai. Four new hotels are due to open in Shanghai, Moscow, Paris and Tokyo from 2018 to 2022.

This drawing shows the building that will house Bulgari Hotels & Resorts' first lodging in Japan. It is scheduled to open near JR Tokyo Station by the end of 2020. | KYODO

