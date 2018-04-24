World War II Navajo Code Talker dies at 92

AP

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZONA – A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.

The Navajo Nation says Roy Hawthorne Sr. died Saturday. He was 92.

Hawthorne enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and became part of a famed group of Navajos who transmitted hundreds of messages in their language without error.

The code was never broken.

Hawthorne was one of the most visible survivors of the group. He appeared at public events and served as vice president of a group representing the men.

He never considered himself a hero.

Hawthorne later served with the U.S. Army.

He’s survived by five children and more than a dozen grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled Friday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mike Pompeo, nominee to be U.S. secretary of state, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 12.
Pompeo nomination narrowly avoids rare panel rebuke, heads to full Senate
Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, avoided a rare rebuke Monday as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly recommended him, but the vote served as a war...
A glossy magazine about Saudi Arabia is photographed in Washington on Monday.
Mystery grows over pro-Saudi tabloid on sale in United States: Embassy got sneak peek
It landed with a thud on newsstands at Walmart and rural supermarkets last month: Ninety-seven fawning pages saluting Saudi Arabia, whose ambitious crown prince was soon to arrive in the U.S. on a ...
A damaged van seized by police is seen after multiple people were struck at a major intersection Toronto on Monday.
Motive elusive after van driver kills 10 on Toronto sidewalk
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and ...

, ,