Pence to name retired Gen. Keith Kellogg as national security adviser

AP

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence plans to name retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a top official with the National Security Council, to serve as his national security adviser.

That’s according to a White House official familiar with Pence’s plans.

Kellogg is a trusted national security aide to President Donald Trump who has been chief of staff at the National Security Council.

Pence had planned to select Jon Lerner, an adviser to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. But Lerner withdrew his name from consideration after Trump raised questions about his past criticism of the president.

Kellogg served as acting national security adviser after Michael Flynn resigned in February 2017 as Trump’s first national security adviser. Flynn’s successor, H.R. McMaster, was recently replaced by John Bolton.

