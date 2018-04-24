/

Sony and U.S. university working on home-use food preparation robot

JIJI

Sony Corp. and Carnegie Mellon University aim to jointly develop a home-use robot for food preparation that utilizes artificial intelligence technology.

Sony and the U.S. school have concluded an agreement to collaborate on AI and robotics research. Their initial research and development efforts will focus on optimizing food preparation, cooking and delivery. They want to release a product within five years.

“The technology necessary for a robot to handle the complex and varied task of food preparation and delivery could be applied to a broader set of skills and industries,” Sony said in a statement.

Such a robot would need to handle fragile and irregularly shaped materials, carry out complex tasks and be able to operate in small spaces, Sony said.

The research hopes to uncover how to create an AI system that proposes food menus, taking into account ingredients at hand and the health needs of users. Technologies to reflect aesthetic elements into food layouts and presentations will also be studied.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A collaborative robot, or "cobot," developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. stacks rice balls in Delicious Cook Co.'s food factory in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, on April 17.
Japanese firms see big future for small-scale industrial robots
A two-armed robot in a Chiba factory carefully stacks rice balls in a box, which a worker carries off for shipment to convenience stores. At another food-packaging plant, a robot shakes pepper and ...
Shimizu Corp.'s Robo-Welder is demonstrated during a press tour at the construction company's robot laboratory in Tokyo on Monday.
Construction robots in Japan weld, bolt, and lift to tackle worker shortage
Robots that can weld, lift and bolt are being developed to help bridge labor shortages at domestic construction sites, though their use will be limited to night shifts when no human workers will...
Image Not Available
Dollar rises above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar rose above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading Monday, helped by buying of European currencies against the yen. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.90-90, up from ¥10...

, , ,