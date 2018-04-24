Sony and U.S. university working on home-use food preparation robot

Sony Corp. and Carnegie Mellon University aim to jointly develop a home-use robot for food preparation that utilizes artificial intelligence technology.

Sony and the U.S. school have concluded an agreement to collaborate on AI and robotics research. Their initial research and development efforts will focus on optimizing food preparation, cooking and delivery. They want to release a product within five years.

“The technology necessary for a robot to handle the complex and varied task of food preparation and delivery could be applied to a broader set of skills and industries,” Sony said in a statement.

Such a robot would need to handle fragile and irregularly shaped materials, carry out complex tasks and be able to operate in small spaces, Sony said.

The research hopes to uncover how to create an AI system that proposes food menus, taking into account ingredients at hand and the health needs of users. Technologies to reflect aesthetic elements into food layouts and presentations will also be studied.