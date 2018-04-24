Abe Cabinet approves top Finance Ministry bureaucrat’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the resignation of the top Finance Ministry bureaucrat over sexual harassment allegations as criticism of the government’s approach to the scandal grew.

Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda has denied the allegations but offered to give up his post last week, saying it had become difficult to perform his duties at a time when the ministry has been mired in a separate scandal.

“It’s extremely regrettable that our vice finance minister, who oversees administrative affairs, is stepping down over sexual harassment allegations,” Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Aso himself has faced increasing calls from opposition parties to take responsibility for having picked Fukuda and resign, but he said Tuesday he has no intension of doing so, adding that his priority is to get to the truth and take preventive measures.

The Finance Ministry has been asking female reporters who feel they have been sexually harassed by Fukuda to come forward and contact lawyers selected by the ministry. That approach, however, has been criticized by lawmakers and people supporting sexual harassment victims as lacking sensitivity and neutrality.

Aso said Fukuda will not receive retirement benefits, estimated to be around ¥53 million ($487,000), until the ministry decides whether to take disciplinary action against him. If Fukuda deserves punishment, the amount will be cut accordingly.

The sexual harassment allegations have become yet another headache for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, already shaken by multiple scandals that have sent public support ratings sinking.

The weekly magazine Shukan Shincho reported that Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters. It later released an audio clip allegedly of Fukuda asking a female reporter “Can I give you a kiss?” and “Can I give you a hug?”

In the face of Fukuda’s denials, TV Asahi alleged that one of its female reporters was a victim of sexual harassment by the bureaucrat, revealing that she had handed the audio recording over to the magazine.

The Finance Ministry has faced a barrage of criticism since admitting that it doctored documents related to the heavily discounted sale of a state-owned property to a school operator that had ties with first lady Akie Abe.