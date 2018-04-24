Veteran LDP lawmaker Hakubun Shimomura calls sexual harassment whistleblowing almost a ‘crime’

Veteran Lower House member and former education minister Hakubun Shimomura said a reporter’s decision to record sexually suggestive remarks by the top Finance Ministry bureaucrat and give the audio to a magazine was almost a criminal act, an opposition party newspaper revealed Monday.

The recording made by a female reporter for TV Asahi, posted online earlier this month by the weekly magazine Shukan Shincho, forced Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda to resign.

In a Sunday speech in Tokyo, the 63-year-old Shimomura said the reporter’s actions were “a crime in a sense,” according to Monday’s edition of the opposition Japanese Communist Party’s newspaper. The party also released an audio recording of the speech.

He retracted the remark later Monday, saying in a statement, “The expression was inappropriate.”

“It’s against the ethics of the press to secretly record a conversation in an off-the-record occasion,” Shimomura said. “I wanted to voice my concern because I suspected that the female reporter secretly recorded (the conversation) with the intention to give the audio to the weekly magazine from the beginning.”

The lawmaker also criticized the media in the speech, saying continued criticism of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amounted to an effort to destroy the country.

“Most TV broadcasters (are trying to) force Prime Minister Abe out of power … I’m really inclined to think the Japanese media are trying to crush Japan,” Shimomura said.

He was referring to recent coverage of cronyism allegations leveled at Abe — namely the controversial sale of state-owned land to a school operator linked to Abe’s wife and the opening of a veterinarian school run by the prime minister’s friend — as well as opposition to Abe’s bid to revise the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

Shimomura served as education minister under Abe until October 2015.