Threat of nuclear weapons use growing, top U.N. official Izumi Nakamitsu warns

AFP-JIJI

GENEVA – A top U.N. official on Monday denounced growing rhetoric claiming that nuclear arms are necessary and warned that the risk of such weapons being used was on the rise.

“The threat of the use, intentional or otherwise, of nuclear weapons is growing,” the U.N.’s top representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, told a preliminary review meeting of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The NPT, which was introduced at the height of the Cold War a half century ago, seeks to prevent the spread of atomic weapons but also puts the onus on nuclear states to reduce their stockpiles.

But speaking at the opening of the Geneva meeting, Nakamitsu warned that “the world today faces similar challenges to the context that gave birth to the NPT.”

The preparatory committee in advance of the 2020 NPT review conference comes after North Korea, which pulled out of the treaty 15 years ago, declared a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests and said it would dismantle its nuclear test site.

Nakamitsu hailed the announcement, voicing hope that the move “will contribute to building trust and to sustaining an atmosphere for sincere dialogue and negotiations.”

She warned however that the overall “geopolitical environment is deteriorating.”

“Some of the most important instruments and agreements that comprise our collective security framework are being eroded,” she said.

“Rhetoric about the necessity and utility of nuclear weapons is on the rise,” she said, stressing that “modernization programs by nuclear-weapons states are leading to what many see as a new, qualitative arms race.”

Nakamitsu noted that until recently, all the major powers have been engaged in “continuous and successive negotiations on arms control and disarmament.”

“Yet not only have we seen an unfortunate hiatus in these efforts, there are real concerns that unless we reverse this trend we will soon be back in a situation for the first time in which there are no verified constraints on nuclear arsenals,” she said.

Five of the world’s nine nuclear-armed states — Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States — are parties to the NPT.

But despite their commitments under the treaty, they are all engaged in modernizing their arsenals and making nuclear weapons a more central part of their defence strategies.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has for instance recently decided to upgrade the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal and to complement massive “strategic” bombs with smaller “tactical” weapons, in a move critics say would make them easier to use.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Pentagon corrects statements about missile used in Syria strikes, says stealthy new weapon eyed b...
The Pentagon has corrected its statement on the use of an advanced missile in the U.S. strikes on Syria on April 14, saying that the weapon fired was, in fact, not the stealthy type missile it i...
New son for Britain's Prince William and Kate
Kate, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to a baby son on Monday, the couple's third child who is fifth in line to the British throne. The boy, weighing eight pounds and seven ounces...
Salah Abdeslam
Paris suspect Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years over Brussels shootout
A Belgian court Monday found Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, guilty of terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels days before his...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.N. High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu attends the 2nd Preparatory session of the 2020 Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,