Disgraced Niigata governor to get ¥14.7 million retirement bonus

The retirement bonus of Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama, who announced his resignation last week over a sex scandal, is expected to total some ¥14.7 million, prefectural officials said Monday.

The amount is based mainly on the governor’s monthly pay and his number of months in office, according to a prefectural ordinance.

Yoneyama assumed the position in October 2016 after winning a gubernatorial race with the backing of anti-nuclear parties. The retirement allowance is expected to be paid to him in late May.

He submitted his resignation to the speaker of the Niigata Prefectural Assembly on Wednesday after the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported online that the 50-year-old had paid a university student ¥30,000 several times for “sex.” Yoneyama, a bachelor, admitted to having similar relations with several different women before and after he was elected.

The Niigata assembly is expected to approve his resignation at an extraordinary meeting to be held on Friday.