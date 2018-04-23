Couple arrested at Tokyo’s Haneda airport for attempting to smuggle meth worth ¥1.8 billion
Packs of confiscated methamphetamine are shown to the media at Yokohama Customs on Monday. A couple has been arrested for attempting to smuggle the drugs, which are thought to be worth about ¥1.8 billion. | KYODO

/

Couple arrested at Tokyo’s Haneda airport for attempting to smuggle meth worth ¥1.8 billion

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – A 43-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife have been arrested at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine with an approximate street value of ¥1.8 billion ($16.7 million), police and customs officials said Monday.

The amount, about 30 kilograms, is the largest haul Japanese customs have confiscated in a stimulant drug smuggling case involving a passenger jet, the officials said.

Kazuki Sato, who runs a pet shop in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and his wife Natsumi, are suspected of attempting to smuggle the illegal drug in their checked luggage — divided into 30 coffee pouches in two sports bags — from an airport in Nairobi, Kenya, to Haneda on April 4.

Customs officials at Haneda found the hidden narcotics during a luggage inspection and contacted the police.

The couple has visited Kenya multiple times since 2014 along with their 15-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

Kazuki told investigators he had been asked by a man he met at a bar in Yokohama to become a drug courier for him, and had since smuggled drugs six times for money ranging from ¥4 million to ¥10 million per smuggling.

The suspect was also quoted as saying the man advised the couple to travel with their children so authorities would not cast a suspicious eye on them.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama faces the media at a news conference at his prefectural government office in the city of Niigata on Wednesday as he announces his resignation over a sex scandal.
Disgraced Niigata governor to get ¥14.7 million retirement bonus
The retirement bonus of Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama, who announced his resignation last week over a sex scandal, is expected to total some ¥14.7 million, prefectural officials said Monday...
Sumo wrestlers perform during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 16.
Japan Sumo Association to hold meeting on Saturday to discuss its policy of excluding women from ...
The Japan Sumo Association will hold an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors on Saturday to discuss its long-standing policy of excluding women from the sumo ring, the governing body ...
Opposition lawmakers in the Diet grill Finance Ministry officials about allegations of sexual harassment on Monday.
Opposition camp pressures Finance Ministry to punish Junichi Fukuda over alleged sex harassment
Opposition parties on Monday pushed the Finance Ministry to punish its top official by blocking his eligibility for full retirement benefits in the wake of sexual harassment allegations leveled ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Packs of confiscated methamphetamine are shown to the media at Yokohama Customs on Monday. A couple has been arrested for attempting to smuggle the drugs, which are thought to be worth about ¥1.8 billion. | KYODO

, , , , ,