Dollar rises above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar rose above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading Monday, helped by buying of European currencies against the yen.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.90-90, up from ¥107.55-56 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2264-2264, down from $1.2325-2325, and at ¥132.34-34, compared with ¥132.56-57.

The greenback advanced to around ¥107.80 in early trading, thanks to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and easing geopolitical concerns following North Korea’s decision, announced Saturday, to stop nuclear testing and test-firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, traders said.

The U.S. currency then moved in a narrow range, partly due to a lack of fresh incentives, before gathering steam to top ¥107.90 in late trading.

The dollar “is showing signs of entering an upward trend,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Meanwhile, a foreign exchange broker noted that “options-linked dollar sell orders are lined up around ¥108.”

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm warned that higher U.S. long-term interest rates could lead to selling of stocks and then safe-haven buying of the yen.