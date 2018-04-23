/ |

Dollar rises above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥107.90 in late Tokyo trading Monday, helped by buying of European currencies against the yen.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.90-90, up from ¥107.55-56 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2264-2264, down from $1.2325-2325, and at ¥132.34-34, compared with ¥132.56-57.

The greenback advanced to around ¥107.80 in early trading, thanks to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and easing geopolitical concerns following North Korea’s decision, announced Saturday, to stop nuclear testing and test-firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, traders said.

The U.S. currency then moved in a narrow range, partly due to a lack of fresh incentives, before gathering steam to top ¥107.90 in late trading.

The dollar “is showing signs of entering an upward trend,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Meanwhile, a foreign exchange broker noted that “options-linked dollar sell orders are lined up around ¥108.”

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm warned that higher U.S. long-term interest rates could lead to selling of stocks and then safe-haven buying of the yen.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall on weaker U.S. equities
Stocks lost ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, weighed down by U.S. equities' drop late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 74.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 2...
Zang Yi charges her Tesla car at a charging point in Beijing April 13. Zang said if the trade tensions resulted in pricier U.S. imports, she wouldn't consider American brands when the time comes to buy a new car.
Trump's next $100 billion tariff dilemma: Hit Walmart or Apple?
U.S. consumers may be about to feel directly the effects of the trade fight started by U.S. President Donald Trump with China and other countries this year, when a new list of Chinese imports to...
Chinese hackers are said to have targeted Japanese defense companies, possibly to get information on Tokyo's policy toward resolving the North Korean nuclear impasse, according to a report by cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc.
Chinese cyberspies allegedly targeted Japanese defense firms for North Korea secrets: report
Chinese hackers have targeted Japanese defense companies, possibly to get information about Tokyo's policy toward resolving the North Korean nuclear impasse, according to cybersecurity firm Fire...

, , , ,