Tokyo stocks fall on weaker U.S. equities

Stocks lost ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, weighed down by U.S. equities’ drop late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 74.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 22,088.04. On Friday, it dropped 28.94 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 0.34 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,750.79, declining for the first time in four market days. The index edged up 0.95 point on Friday.

The Nikkei average drifted in negative territory for most of Monday’s trading, with investor sentiment battered by Wall Street’s slump on Friday, brokers said.

But the market’s loss was limited thanks to the yen’s weakening against the dollar and purchases of financial issues, they said.

Market traders “found it difficult to move” amid a dearth of major fresh incentives, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc..

Active trading was held in check ahead of the start of corporate earnings reports in Japan later this week, Fujii also said.

“Falls in other Asian markets” battered investor sentiment, an official at a major securities firm said, adding that the key market gauges fell as the dollar failed to rise above ¥108.

“Defensive issues, which have been bought recently, met with selling for cashing in gains,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The market’s condition “is not bad,” however, Ota said, indicating that the market’s downside was underpinned by buying by individual traders.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., indicated that North Korea’s announcement Saturday of its decision to halt nuclear testing and test-firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles had only a limited effect on the stock market.

The reclusive nation “has yet to abandon its nuclear weapons,” he said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,035 to 955 on the TSE’s first section, while 91 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.343 billion shares from Friday’s 1.424 billion shares.

Daito Trust Construction was downbeat as its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2019, announced on Monday, fell short of market consensus, brokers said.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery lost ground on apparently receding geopolitical risks over the Korean Peninsula following the announcement by North Korea, which also included a decision to scrap its nuclear test site in the northern part of the country, brokers said.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, financial issues, such as megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life, attracted purchases thanks to higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

Also on the plus side were Tokai Carbon and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was down 60 points at 22,100.