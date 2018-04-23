Last of six people listed as missing from Oita landslide confirmed dead

All six people listed as missing after the landslide earlier this month in Oita Prefecture have been confirmed dead, the Oita Prefectural Government said Monday.

The prefectural government has identified a body part found late Sunday as belonging to the last person on the list, Megumi Ebuchi, 52.

The six — five women and a man — were living in three of the four houses engulfed by the landslide early April 11 in the Yabakei area on the outskirts of Nakatsu.

“It is extremely regrettable and I would like to send my sincere condolences. I will make every effort to rebuild the community and restore the disaster site,” Oita Gov. Katsusada Hirose said in a statement.