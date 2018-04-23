Last of six people listed as missing from Oita landslide confirmed dead
Kyodo

OITA – All six people listed as missing after the landslide earlier this month in Oita Prefecture have been confirmed dead, the Oita Prefectural Government said Monday.

The prefectural government has identified a body part found late Sunday as belonging to the last person on the list, Megumi Ebuchi, 52.

The six — five women and a man — were living in three of the four houses engulfed by the landslide early April 11 in the Yabakei area on the outskirts of Nakatsu.

“It is extremely regrettable and I would like to send my sincere condolences. I will make every effort to rebuild the community and restore the disaster site,” Oita Gov. Katsusada Hirose said in a statement.

