Ahead of Kim-Moon summit, both Koreas halt cross-border propaganda broadcasts
A soldier stands near loudspeakers at the border area between South and North Korea in Yeoncheon, South Korea, in January 2016. | AP

SEOUL – South Korea halted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the rivals’ tense border Monday ahead of inter-Korean talks this week that are expected to focus on the North’s nuclear program, Seoul officials said.

Seoul had blasted anti-Pyongyang messages and K-pop songs from border loudspeakers since the North’s fourth nuclear test in early 2016. Pyongyang quickly matched Seoul’s campaign with its own border broadcasts and launches of balloons carrying anti-South leaflets across the border.

South Korea, however, turned off its broadcasts to try to ease military tensions and establish an environment for peaceful talks, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It said Seoul hopes its action will lead to both sides stopping mutual slander and propaganda activities. Yonhap news agency reported unspecified North Korean broadcasts were sporadically heard in the South on Monday morning. South Korean defense officials said they couldn’t immediately confirm the status of the North’s broadcasts.

The move came amid a recent thaw of animosities, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un trying to reach out to Seoul and Washington in recent months.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are to meet at a border village on Friday in the rivals’ third-ever summit talks. Kim is to hold separate summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in May or early June.

Kim has said he is willing to place his nuclear program up for negotiations. But it is unclear how serious disarmament steps he would offer during the two sets of the summit talks are. U.S. officials have said they want the North to take complete disarmament measures.

North Korea said Saturday it will close down its nuclear testing facility and suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. But the country stopped short of suggesting it has any intentions of giving up its nuclear weapons or scaling back its production of missiles and their related component parts.

