Farm on fire after Saudis down new missile from Yemen’s Houthi rebels: state media
Col. Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi forces, displays what he said is wreckage from Iranian-Houthi suicide drones, during a press conference in Khobar city, Saudi Arabia, April 16. Riyadh officials said its air defenses intercepted five missiles and two drones, over the past few days. | AP

Farm on fire after Saudis down new missile from Yemen’s Houthi rebels: state media

AFP-JIJI

RIYADH – Saudi air defenses on Sunday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels at the kingdom’s southern border city of Najran, which set a farm ablaze, state media said.

“Saudi forces were able to intercept (the missile),” the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“But the shrapnel scattered over residential areas and caused a fire at a farm belonging to a citizen, without causing any injuries.”

The missile was launched from Saada, the Houthi stronghold in northern Yemen, the coalition was cited as saying.

The coalition said another missile crashed in a Saudi desert on Sunday, without specifying a location, adding it caused no damage.

Sunday’s strikes are the latest in a series of rebel bombardments on Saudi territory.

Saudi forces said they intercepted a rebel ballistic missile targeting kingdom’s southern coastal city of Jizan on Friday, the second such strike in the area in over a week.

Earlier this month, Saudi forces said they intercepted rebel ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh and the south of the kingdom, where two drones were also shot down.

Saudi Arabia has since March 2015 led a coalition of Arab states fighting to roll back the Huthis in Yemen and restore its neighbor’s internationally recognized government to power.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed in the conflict, in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In March, an Egyptian laborer became the first known fatality in a rebel missile attack on the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia accuses its arch-rival Iran of smuggling missiles to the Houthis — a charge Tehran denies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Semi-nude gunman kills four at Tennessee Waffle House, flees after patron disarms him
A nearly naked gunman wearing only a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville early Sunday, shooting four people to death before a customer ru...
Image Not Available
Florida man who went on Philippines sex trips gets 330 years for child porn
A Florida man has been sentenced to 330 years in prison on child pornography charges after authorities say he took sex tourism trips to the Philippines and made and posted videos of sexual encounte...
In this March 24 photo, Jan Rose Kasmir holds a sign with a photo of her offering a flower to soldiers in a 1967 protest over the Vietnam War, during a rally for gun safety laws in Bluffton, South Carolina. Kasmir gave up protesting when public opposition failed to stop the Iraq War in 2003. But after the 2017 Women's March, she returned to the lines this spring to rally for gun control near her home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, joining a series of recent protests by millions of Americans demanding change. "I think we've reached a tipping point," Kasmir said.
2018 atmosphere finds Americans ripe for protests, and not just over Trump
She was the face of mass protest, but long ago lost her faith in protesting. Then, last year, thousands of women set out to march on Washington, and Jan Rose Kasmir knew she had to join them. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Col. Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi forces, displays what he said is wreckage from Iranian-Houthi suicide drones, during a press conference in Khobar city, Saudi Arabia, April 16. Riyadh officials said its air defenses intercepted five missiles and two drones, over the past few days. | AP

, , ,