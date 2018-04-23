Abe plans July France visit as Taro Kono seeks Japan trip by Macron

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit France in July, Foreign Minister Taro Kono told his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Sunday.

During talks in Toronto on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting, Kono also requested that French President Emmanuel Macron visit Japan at an early date, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kono was quoted by the ministry as telling Le Drian that Abe plans to attend the opening ceremony of “Japonismes 2018,” a series of Japanese cultural events starting July in Paris.

During the planned visit, Abe is also expected to attend the annual Bastille Day military parade on July 14.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kono and Le Drian affirmed close coordination in policy toward North Korea ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by early June to discuss the permanent denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The ministers agreed to step up cooperation in ensuring maritime security as part of efforts of achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law.

France’s overseas territories include islands in the Pacific, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.