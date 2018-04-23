/

Ruling bloc-backed incumbent wins Okinawa mayoral election

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – The ruling bloc-backed incumbent won Sunday’s mayoral election in the city of Okinawa, dealing a blow to opponents of the relocation of a major U.S. military base within the prefecture.

Sachio Kuwae, 62, backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner, Komeito, defeated Hiromi Moromisato, 56, a newcomer endorsed by the prefecture’s anti-base governor.

The outcome is a blow to Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga ahead of the gubernatorial election set to be held in the fall. The voter turnout was a record-low 47.27 percent.

Moromisato, a former member of the municipal assembly, was supported by opposition parties, including Kibo no To (Party of Hope), the Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party.

This is the third time in four mayoral elections this year that a Onaga-backed candidate has lost. While the candidate supported by Onaga won the race in Nanjo in January, ruling bloc-supported candidates won mayoral elections in Nago in February and in Ishigaki in March.

Onaga opposes a central government-pushed plan to relocate the operations of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to a coastal area of Nago, saying the base should be moved out of the island prefecture.

But the central government has said the current plan is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is situated close to schools and homes, without undermining the deterrence provided by American troops under the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Okinawa, the second-largest city in the prefecture after its capital, Naha, has 107,710 eligible voters, according to the local election board.

